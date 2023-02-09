A cold front moves across the area, resulting in gusty northwest winds and dropping temperatures, the National Weather Service said in its forecast discussion.

Today will be mostly cloudy and breezy, with a high near 38 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight will be cloudy and blustery, with a low near 18 and wind gusts strengthening to up to 34 mph.

Previous forecasts slated slight potential for rain or snow today, but that has since shifted.

Friday will be a transition day, according to the forecast discussion, with the coolest temps of the week.

Warm air breezing in this weekend will allow temps to recover quickly Saturday, the forecast discussion said.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a northwest wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 18. Blustery, with a north wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 38. North northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday night: Clear, with a low around 21.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Tuesday: A slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 50.