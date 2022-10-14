Forecast: Cooler temperatures endure

It’s another windy day in the metro, following two days of high fire danger due to wind.

A west wind of 7 to 12 mph is expected to increase to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Increasing clouds are expected, with a high near 66.

Tonight will also be windy, with a north northwest wind of 6 to 11 mph and gusts as high as 26 mph. Winds will become light and variable after midnight. Skies will be partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Dry conditions are expected through the weekend and into next week, the weather service said in its forecast discussion. A push of noticeably colder air will drop temperatures below normal for the area, the discussion said, with highs Monday and Tuesday in the 50s, and Tuesday morning’s low forecast at 27.

Some moderation in temperatures is expected by mid-late next week, the discussion said.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. North northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 58.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 51.

Monday night: Clear, with a low around 27.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 52.

Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 32.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 64.