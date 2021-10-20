Forecast: Cooler temps and high wind gusts for the metro

Temps begin to cool down as a high of 56 with sunny skies is expected today in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.

Throughout the day south winds may gusts as high as 26 mph at times, according to the National Weather Service. Overnight, temps drop into the 40s as west winds gust as high as 25 mph throughout the night.

Thursday will be sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

The upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a temperature falling to around 56 by 9 a.m. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 18 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. West northwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.