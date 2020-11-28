Forecast: Cooler temps forecasted for next week

Today looks to be the last time the Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see highs in the 50s for a while.
The high for today is expected to be 58, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low of 31.
Sunday will have a high of 42 with wind gusts as high as 33 mph from the north.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 58. Light south southwest wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 31. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 5 to 9 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 20.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 36.
Monday night: Clear, with a low around 17.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 41.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.
