Forecast: Cooler temps forecasted for next week

Today looks to be the last time the Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see highs in the 50s for a while.

The high for today is expected to be 58, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low of 31.

Sunday will have a high of 42 with wind gusts as high as 33 mph from the north.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 58. Light south southwest wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 31. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 5 to 9 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 20.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 36.

Monday night: Clear, with a low around 17.