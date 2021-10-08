Forecast: Cooler temps on the way

Temps will stay in the mid 80s to start the weekend in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.

Today will be sunny with a high of 83, according to the National Weather Service. It’ll be in the 60s in the morning hours, rising to 71 by 11 a.m., according to the weather service. Overnight, temps drop into the 60s with mostly clear skies.

Temps will begin to cool down on Sunday with a high of 71 expected.

The upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 83. South southeast wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind around 7 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Southeast wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: A 20% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

Sunday night: A 40% chance of showers, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.