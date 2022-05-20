Forecast: Cooler temps return

Thursday’s heat gives way to cooler temps today, with an afternoon high near 70, according to the National Weather Service. Skies will be partly sunny with a north wind 10 to 13 mph, gusting as high as 22 mph at times.

Expect “much cooler” weather heading into the weekend and early next week, the weather service said in its forecast discussion. On top of that, some shortwave energy will likely be sliding through the area and producing precipitation chances.

Tonight, another chance of showers after 1 a.m., with a low around 46.

Saturday’s high will be near 55, while Sunday’s will be near 65. A 40% chance of showers is set for Saturday, while Sunday is expected to be sunny.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 70. North wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: A 30% chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. North wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: A 40% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. North wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. North northwest wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 65.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Monday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.

Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Wednesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Wednesday night: A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.