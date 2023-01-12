Forecast: Cooler temps today and tomorrow

Temperatures have cooled compared to the past couple of days.
Today will be partly sunny, with a high near 30. A north northwest wind will gust as high as 29 mph at times.
Tonight will be partly cloudy, with a low around 15. Winds continue tonight.
Friday will also be cooler, with sunny skies and a high near 32.
Temperatures are expected to rise again this weekend, with a high of 44 expected Saturday and 51 Sunday.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 30. North northwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. North northwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
People are also reading…
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 32. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the morning.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 51.
Sunday night: A chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Monday: A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 45.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.