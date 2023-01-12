Forecast: Cooler temps today and tomorrow

Temperatures have cooled compared to the past couple of days.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 30. North northwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. North northwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 32. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the morning.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 51.

Sunday night: A chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Monday: A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.