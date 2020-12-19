 Skip to main content
Forecast: Cooler temps today, warming back up through Tuesday
Forecast: Cooler temps today, warming back up through Tuesday

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see cooler temps today, compared to yesterdays 40 degree temps.

Today will be sunny with a high of 31, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will have a low of 21 with cloudy skies.

The sunny sky trend continues Sunday with a high of 40. Christmas week starts of with temps in the 40s, but begin to drop Wednesday.

The upcoming forecast for the area,

Today: Sunny, with a high near 31. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 21. South wind around 6 mph becoming west after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 40. West northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 47.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 47.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 32.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 23.

