Forecast: Cooler temps today, warming back up through Tuesday

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see cooler temps today, compared to yesterdays 40 degree temps.
Today will be sunny with a high of 31, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will have a low of 21 with cloudy skies.
The sunny sky trend continues Sunday with a high of 40. Christmas week starts of with temps in the 40s, but begin to drop Wednesday.
The upcoming forecast for the area,
Today: Sunny, with a high near 31. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.
Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 21. South wind around 6 mph becoming west after midnight.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 40. West northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 47.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 47.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 32.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 23.
