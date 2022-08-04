Forecast: Cooler than the rest of the week, but still hot

Today will sunny, with a high near 91, according to the National Weather Service. Tonight will be clear, with a low around 67.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 91. East wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 67. East wind 5 to 7 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 95. South southeast wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 a.m., then a slight chance of showers between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Sunday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Monday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 88.