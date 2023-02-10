Today will be sunny, with a high near 39 and winds gusting as high as 16 mph at times, according to the National Weather Service.

Tonight will be clear, with a low around 25.

After cooler temperatures Thursday, things are on the upswing today, with warmer than normal temperatures expected Saturday through Tuesday.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 39. North northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 25. South wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 50. South southwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 53.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Tuesday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47.

Tuesday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Wednesday: A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.

Wednesday night: Rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 21. Blustery.

Thursday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Windy.