Today will be sunny, with a high near 39 and winds gusting as high as 16 mph at times, according to the National Weather Service.
Tonight will be clear, with a low around 25.
After cooler temperatures Thursday, things are on the upswing today, with warmer than normal temperatures expected Saturday through Tuesday.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 39. North northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 25. South wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 50. South southwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 53.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Tuesday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47.
Tuesday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Wednesday: A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.
Wednesday night: Rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 21. Blustery.
Thursday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Windy.