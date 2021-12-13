Forecast: Damaging winds expected Wednesday in metro area

OMAHA (AP) — Weather forecasters say damaging winds are expected in parts of Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri this week, just days after devastating tornadoes that wreaked havoc in the Midwest.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind watch starting Wednesday morning for most of Kansas and Nebraska and the northwest corner of Missouri. Most of central Iowa is under the same watch starting Wednesday afternoon into the night. The system's swath starts in New Mexico and cuts across southeastern Colorado, the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles and ends in southeast corner of Minnesota, according to a weather service map.

Strong sustained winds between 25 mph and 40 mph (40.2 kph to 64.3 kph) are expected in the region, with gusts of more than 65 mph (104.6 kph) at times, the weather service reported.

Damaging winds are likely to bring down trees and power lines, making widespread power outages possible, the service warned. Driving in the winds could also be dangerous, especially for high-profile vehicles.

Cities in the path of the winds include Council Bluffs, Des Moines, Waterloo, Fort Dodge and Mason City in Iowa; North Platte, Lincoln and Omaha in Nebraska; Dodge City, Topeka and Kansas City in Kansas and Kansas City and its suburbs and St. Joseph in Missouri.

Ahead of Wednesday's weather, Tuesday is expected to be sunny with a high of 56 and light winds. The low Tuesday night is 48, with wind picking up to as fast as 21 mph.

Here's the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56. South southeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Windy, with a south wind 17 to 22 mph increasing to 27 to 32 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Windy.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 40.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Blustery.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 29.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 19.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 40.

-- Nonpareil Managing Editor Mike Brownlee contributed.