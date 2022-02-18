Forecast: Day of warmth before it cools off again

The weather today will be better than Thursday, with a high around 55 and sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service.

Expect south southwest wind that’ll shift to west northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 36 mph are possible. Temps will be in the 20s and 30s in the morning, while the evening low is around 18.

Looking ahead, there’s a chance of snow on Monday and Tuesday.

Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 55. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 18. West northwest wind 8 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 39. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Washington’s Birthday: A chance of snow, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 34. Breezy.

Monday night: A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 11. Blustery.

Tuesday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 18. Blustery.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 18.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Thursday: A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 21.

