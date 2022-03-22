 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Forecast: Dip in temps, precipitation expected

  • 0

Temperatures started to fall Monday evening, and that continues today.

It’ll get down to around 40 by 9 a.m., according to the National Weather Service, which predicts a 100% chance of precipitation.

“Widespread rain is expected across the forecast area for at least the next 24 hours,” the service said in its forecast discussion just before 4 p.m. on Monday. “This doesn`t necessarily mean that one particular location will experience constant precipitation uninterrupted over that time period.”

There’s a chance some of that precipitation could be snow, if temperatures dip even further than expected. If it’s rain, between a quarter and half an inch are possible in some areas.

Oh, and it’ll be windy today, with gusts up to 39 mph possible. The evening low is around 33. There’s a 40% chance of precipitation during the evening and overnight hours.

Here’s the forecast, according to the weather service:

People are also reading…

Today: Rain. Temperature falling to around 40 by 9 a.m. Breezy, with a north wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: A chance of rain before 2 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a north wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: A chance of snow before 11 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., then a chance of rain after 1 p.m.

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a north northwest wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday night: A 20% chance of rain before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 56.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 54.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Going for Gold' is 2022 Celebrate CB theme

'Going for Gold' is 2022 Celebrate CB theme

The 712 Initiative and partners announced Tuesday that the annual celebration of all things Council Bluffs will be held May 9 through May 15, with this year's parade featuring the theme "Going for Gold."

Watch Now: Related Video

Madeleine McCann case to be closed by London police after 11 years

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert