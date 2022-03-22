Forecast: Dip in temps, precipitation expected

Temperatures started to fall Monday evening, and that continues today.

It’ll get down to around 40 by 9 a.m., according to the National Weather Service, which predicts a 100% chance of precipitation.

“Widespread rain is expected across the forecast area for at least the next 24 hours,” the service said in its forecast discussion just before 4 p.m. on Monday. “This doesn`t necessarily mean that one particular location will experience constant precipitation uninterrupted over that time period.”

There’s a chance some of that precipitation could be snow, if temperatures dip even further than expected. If it’s rain, between a quarter and half an inch are possible in some areas.

Oh, and it’ll be windy today, with gusts up to 39 mph possible. The evening low is around 33. There’s a 40% chance of precipitation during the evening and overnight hours.

Here’s the forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Rain. Temperature falling to around 40 by 9 a.m. Breezy, with a north wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: A chance of rain before 2 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a north wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: A chance of snow before 11 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., then a chance of rain after 1 p.m.

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a north northwest wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday night: A 20% chance of rain before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 56.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 54.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 72.