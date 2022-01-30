Forecast: Dip in temps today, before highs in 50s again Monday

After a banner Saturday with temps in the 50s, expect a dip today.

The high is around 38, with morning temps expected, according to the National Weather Service. The dip is thanks to a cold front that moved in Saturday night.

The low tonight is around 27.

Temps in the 50s return on Monday, with the high around 52.

And then another cold front moves in in the evening, bring a low around 30 and, a chance of snow on Tuesday night.

Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 22. North northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 38. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. South wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 37.

Tuesday night: A 30% chance of snow, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Wednesday: A chance of snow, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 18.

Wednesday night: A slight chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 15.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 0.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 28.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 12.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

