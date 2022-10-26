Forecast: Docile weather ahead of Thursday rain chance

Today will be sunny, with a high near 59 and light and variable wind, according to the National Weather Service.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 59. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Light southeast wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the evening.

Thursday: A 50% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday night: A 30% chance of showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 61.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.