Forecast: Docile weather ahead of Thursday rain chance

The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 59. Light and variable wind.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Light southeast wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the evening.
Thursday: A 50% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday night: A 30% chance of showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 61.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.