Forecast: Dry conditions through next week

Dry conditions will prevail and a noticeable chill in the air comes early next week, the National Weather Service said in its forecast discussion. However, temps are expected to rebound late next week.

Today will be mostly sunny, with a high near 69, according to the weather service. Winds have become the norm this week, and today’s light and variable wind becomes west at 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Sunday will be sunny, with a high near 57. Sunday night’s low is expected to reach 31. Monday and Tuesday will be colder, with highs in the upper 40s and lows in mid 20s.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Northwest wind around 7 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 57. North-northwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 48.

Monday night: Clear, with a low around 25.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 47.

Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 27.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 60.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 66.