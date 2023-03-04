It’s a beautiful weekend in Council Bluffs.

Following Friday’s warmer highs and sunny skies, today’s high will be near 50, according to the National Weather Service. There is a chance of flurries before 9 a.m. and it will be cloudy through mid-morning, with gradual clearing. Tonight will see increasing clouds and a low around 34.

On Sunday, afternoon highs in the 60s are forecast along and south of Interstate 80, according to the weather service’s forecast discussion. There is a slight chance of rain and snow in the morning and afternoon Sunday. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.

“If you need your time outside, you might want to take advantage of the mild weather on Sunday while you can,” the forecast discussion said.

Temperatures will begin gradually dropping again Monday, with potential for snow next Wednesday through Friday.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A chance of flurries before 9 a.m. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 50. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 34. North northeast wind 6 to 16 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday: A slight chance of rain and snow before 8 a.m., then a slight chance of rain between 8 a.m. and noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday night: A 20% chance of rain after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. South southeast wind 6 to 14 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a northwest wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Blustery, with a north wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday night: A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. East northeast wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday: A chance of snow before noon, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. East northeast wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Northeast wind around 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. North northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.