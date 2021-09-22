Forecast: Fall brings fall weather

It’s the first day of fall. And with it comes some fall weather.

The high today is 70, with light winds and sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service. Expect a cool, crisp morning, with temperatures in the 50s before a climb around noon. The low tonight is 47.

“Pleasant fall weather remains in the forecast into early next week. Temperatures will average near or below normal for this time of year, though a day or two of above-normal temps are expected,” the weather service said in its forecast discussion. “Precipitation chances remain low as well.”

Thursday is set to be sunny as well, with a high of 76. Wind speeds will be in the 5 to 11 mph range, with gusts up to 18 mph. The low is 56.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 70. North northwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 47. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 76. South wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. South wind around 7 mph.

