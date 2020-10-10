Forecast: Fall weather comes to the area next week

North and south winds will affect the Council Bluffs-Omaha area through the weekend.

Today will have a high of 80 with a north wind at 6 to 13 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, temps will drop down into the 60s.

Sunday will have a high of 84, but with a south wind that may gust as high as 28 mph at times.

Sunday night has a 60% chance of rain that will continue into Monday.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. North northeast wind 6 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. East wind around 7 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. South southeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.