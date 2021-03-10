Forecast: Fire danger for the area, thunderstorms expected

A hazardous weather outlook has been placed for the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.

Today, dry and windy conditions could cause very high or extreme fire dangers, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.

Highs will climb into the 70s again this afternoon with south winds gusting as high as 24 mph at times. A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms is possible before 3 p.m.

Tonight will have a low of 36.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A chance of rain and thunderstorms before noon, then a slight chance of rain between noon and 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. South southeast wind 13 to 17 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. North northwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 54. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.