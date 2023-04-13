Southwest Iowa and eastern Nebraska remain in a fire watch today and tonight due to wind and low relative humidity.

And, the Douglas County Health Department in Omaha projected ground-level ozone concentrations in the “moderate” range, marking both yesterday and today as Ozone Action Days.

Elevated ozone concentrations could pose a health risk, particularly among those with chronic respiratory problems such as asthma, emphysema and bronchitis.

Today will be sunny, with a high near 85, according to the National Weather Service. Winds will gust as high as 36 mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 58 and wind gusts as high as 41 mph.

To help mitigate the ozone problem, metro area residents are asked to do the following on hot days:

Drive less. Carpool, take the bus, walk or bike whenever possible.

Refuel at dusk or nighttime to avoid greater loss of fuel through evaporation.

Select cleaner-burning biofuels such as ethanol and biodiesel when refueling your vehicle.

Do not allow a vehicle to idle for more than 30 seconds.

Use electric or manual lawn equipment when possible or use gas-powered equipment during cooler hours of the day.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with a south wind 17 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Windy, with a south wind 22 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.

Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a south wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 44. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 18 to 22 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Windy, with a north northwest wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday night: A slight chance of showers before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a northwest wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 62. Windy, with a northwest wind 17 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a northwest wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a northwest wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. North wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Northeast wind 10 to 13 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.