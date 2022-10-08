Forecast: First frost expected

Widespread frost is expected to set in this morning, mainly before 9 a.m. Otherwise, today will be sunny, with a high near 64, according to the National Weather Service.

Tonight, skies will be clear, with a low around 44.

Temperatures are expected to warm into the low 70s Sunday, and even approach 80 on Tuesday.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Widespread frost, mainly before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 64. Light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 44. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 73. West southwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 79.

Tuesday night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 71.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 62.