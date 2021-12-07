Forecast: Flurries possible today

There’s a chance of snow flurries today.
The National Weather Service predicts a high of around 42 today, with wind gusts up to 22 mph possible. Morning temps will be in the 20s and 30s before climbing to the high. The low tonight is 23.
Flurries are possible between 4 and 10 a.m., according to the weather service.
The high Wednesday is 43, with a low of 33.
Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: A chance of flurries before 7 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 42. South southeast wind 6 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 43. Light south southeast wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. South wind 9 to 14 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Friday: A slight chance of rain and snow before 10am, then a slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.
Friday night: A slight chance of rain and snow before 9pm, then a slight chance of snow between 9pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 41.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 51.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 53.