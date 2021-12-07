Forecast: Flurries possible today

There’s a chance of snow flurries today.

The National Weather Service predicts a high of around 42 today, with wind gusts up to 22 mph possible. Morning temps will be in the 20s and 30s before climbing to the high. The low tonight is 23.

Flurries are possible between 4 and 10 a.m., according to the weather service.

The high Wednesday is 43, with a low of 33.

Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A chance of flurries before 7 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 42. South southeast wind 6 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 43. Light south southeast wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. South wind 9 to 14 mph.