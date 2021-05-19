 Skip to main content
Forecast: Fog this morning, more rain to follow
Forecast: Fog this morning, more rain to follow

Some patchy fog this morning may impact the morning commute in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.

Today, highs will be in the upper 70s with mostly cloudy skies according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Rain chances continue with a 70% chance after 10 a.m.

The area could see a possible thunderstorm tonight with a low of 64.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 10 a.m. Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. South southeast wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. South wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday night: A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday night: A slight chance of showers after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

