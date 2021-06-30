 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forecast: Fog this morning, sunny skies this afternoon
0 comments
top story

Forecast: Fog this morning, sunny skies this afternoon

{{featured_button_text}}

Use extra caution with the morning commute, as patchy fog will move into the Council Bluffs-Omaha area early this morning.

Download PDF weathermap.PDF

This afternoon, temps will be in the mid 80s with partly sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, temps drop into the 60s with partly cloudy skies.

Sunny skies are expected through Sunday.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light east southeast wind.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Independence Day: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Condo board boss warned of damage before collapse

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert