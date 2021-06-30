Forecast: Fog this morning, sunny skies this afternoon

Use extra caution with the morning commute, as patchy fog will move into the Council Bluffs-Omaha area early this morning.

This afternoon, temps will be in the mid 80s with partly sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, temps drop into the 60s with partly cloudy skies.

Sunny skies are expected through Sunday.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light east southeast wind.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86.