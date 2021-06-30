Forecast: Fog this morning, sunny skies this afternoon

Mark Musselman holds his granddaughter, Avalon Eppenbaugh, turning 5 next month, as they walk past water fountains near the intersection of Bel Air and Renner drives during one of the Council Bluffs Fire Department’s twice-weekly hydrant parties on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. The parties run from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday this summer and are held at a different location each time. Thursday’s hydrant party will be at River’s Edge Pavilion next to Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park.
Jax Teeters, 4, second from left, tests the water before running through a fountain near the intersection of Bel Air and Renner drives during one of the Council Bluffs Fire Department's twice-weekly hydrant parties on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
Kids splash around near the intersection of Bel Air and Renner drives during one of the Council Bluffs Fire Department's twice-weekly hydrant parties on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
Jason Himmelsehr, acting engineer with the Council Bluffs Fire Department, left, shows kids around one of the department's fire engines during a hydrant party at Bel Air and Renner drives on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
Kids run through a fountain near the intersection of Bel Air and Renner drives during one of the Council Bluffs Fire Department's twice-weekly hydrant parties on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
A young girl skips through a fountain near the intersection of Bel Air and Renner drives during one of the Council Bluffs Fire Department's twice-weekly hydrant parties on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
Kids splash around near the intersection of Bel Air and Renner drives during one of the Council Bluffs Fire Department's twice-weekly hydrant parties on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
Jason Himmelsehr, acting engineer with the Council Bluffs Fire Department, second from right, shows people around one of the department's fire engines during a hydrant party near the intersection of Bel Air and Renner drives on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
Gianni Kermeen, 5, runs past a fountain near the intersection of Bel Air and Renner drives during one of the Council Bluffs Fire Department's twice-weekly hydrant parties on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
Kids splash around near the intersection of Bel Air and Renner drives during one of the Council Bluffs Fire Department's twice-weekly hydrant parties on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
Use extra caution with the morning commute, as patchy fog will move into the Council Bluffs-Omaha area early this morning.
This afternoon, temps will be in the mid 80s with partly sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, temps drop into the 60s with partly cloudy skies.
Sunny skies are expected through Sunday.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light east southeast wind.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 85.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.