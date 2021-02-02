Forecast: Foggy morning in Council Bluffs

Patchy fog early this morning may cause limited visibility on the morning commute.

Today, highs will be in the mid 30s with mostly cloudy skies, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Clouds continue overnight with a low 25.

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area may seen some drizzle starting Wednesday night.

The forecast for the upcoming week:

Today: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. South southeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42. South wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday night: A chance of drizzle after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Thursday: Drizzle likely before 7 a.m., then drizzle and snow likely between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m., then snow likely after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Blustery.