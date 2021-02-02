 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forecast: Foggy morning in Council Bluffs
0 comments
top story

Forecast: Foggy morning in Council Bluffs

{{featured_button_text}}

Patchy fog early this morning may cause limited visibility on the morning commute.

Today, highs will be in the mid 30s with mostly cloudy skies, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Clouds continue overnight with a low 25.

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area may seen some drizzle starting Wednesday night.

The forecast for the upcoming week:

Today: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. South southeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42. South wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday night: A chance of drizzle after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Thursday: Drizzle likely before 7 a.m., then drizzle and snow likely between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m., then snow likely after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Blustery.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 15.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around -2.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 11.

0 comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert