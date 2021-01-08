Forecast: Foggy morning to end the week

Patchy fog is expected in the Council Bluffs-Omaha metro area this morning before noon.

Today will be cloudy with a high of 32, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Clouds will continue overnight with a low of 23.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 32. Light north northeast wind.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Light north wind.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. North wind 3 to 5 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 30.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.