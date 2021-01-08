 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forecast: Foggy morning to end the week
0 comments
top story

Forecast: Foggy morning to end the week

{{featured_button_text}}

Patchy fog is expected in the Council Bluffs-Omaha metro area this morning before noon.

Today will be cloudy with a high of 32, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Clouds will continue overnight with a low of 23.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 32. Light north northeast wind.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Light north wind.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. North wind 3 to 5 mph.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 30.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert