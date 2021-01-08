Forecast: Foggy morning to end the week

Patchy fog is expected in the Council Bluffs-Omaha metro area this morning before noon.
Today will be cloudy with a high of 32, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Clouds will continue overnight with a low of 23.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 32. Light north northeast wind.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Light north wind.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. North wind 3 to 5 mph.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 30.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 22.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.