Forecast: Friday morning showers likely

Today will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 63, according to the National Weather Service. A south southeast wind of 11 to 14 mph could gust as high as 20 mph.

Showers are likely, mainly before noon. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 54. The south southeast wind will lessen but stick around at 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.

Thursday marked the first official day of fall, which comes as no surprise given the seasonable forecast.

Slightly warmer air moves back into the region Saturday, the weather service said in its forecast discussion. Weekend highs will bounce back into the low to mid 70s.

“Highs will remain in the 70s through the middle of next week, with morning lows in the 40s,” according to the forecast discussion. “In addition to seasonable temperatures, the upper ridge will also keep the forecast area dry through at least the middle of next week.”

The forecast, according to the National Weather Service:

Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. South southeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. South southeast wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 79. West northwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.

Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 47.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 73.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 74.