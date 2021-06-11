Forecast: Friday rain precedes more hot days

Rain is expected throughout the day today, making way for a week of sunny skies and temperatures in the low to mid-90s.
Today, the area will see showers with a high near 85, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Rain and potential storms in the morning/early afternoon make way for partly cloudy skies, followed by another chance of rain or storms before 8 p.m. Tonight, temps will drop to 63 with partly cloudy skies and some wind.
Saturday is expected to be sunny with a high near 90. Light wind is possible throughout the day and into the evening with a low around 63.
Sunday will also be sunny with a high of 92. Expect clear skies Sunday night with a low of 68.
The full forecast, according to the National Weather Service:
Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South southwest wind around 8 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 90. North wind around 6 mph.
Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 92.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 94.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 91.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 90.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 94.