Forecast: Frigid temps, snow possible in metro

A cold front has moved into the metro area, bringing a chance of morning snow and frigid temps

There’s a 40% chance of snow before 9 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. It’ll be cloudy with a high around 14 and wind gusts up to 32 mph are possible. The low tonight is around 0, with wind chill values as low as -17 possible.

The high on Wednesday is 17, but wind chill could be as low as -17.

Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Tuesday: A 40% chance of snow, mainly before 9 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a steady temperature around 14. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 0. Wind chill values as low as -17. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 17. Wind chill values as low as -17. North wind 10 to 14 mph.

Wednesday night: A 20% chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5. North northeast wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Thursday: A 40% chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 18.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 23.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 9.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 40.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 18.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 35.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 9.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 37.