Forecast: Frigid wind chills possible today, Thursday

The National Weather Service warned that as a cold front moves in dangerous wind chills are possible tonight into Thursday.
The high on Wednesday is around 18, with a low around 2. Expect cloudy skies. Wednesday evening wind chill values could be as low as -13, according to the weather service. And Thursday wind chill values could be as low as -15.
The high Thursday is around 18, with a low around 5.
Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Cloudy, with a high near 18. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2. Wind chill values as low as -13. North northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 18. Wind chill values as low as -15. North northeast wind 5 to 11 mph.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 5. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest around 6 mph after midnight.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 36.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 16.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 45.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 16.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 45.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 53.