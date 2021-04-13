Forecast: Frost early this morning

The Council Bluffs-Omaha are will have an unpleasant surprise early this morning — frost.

Areas of frost and freezing temperatures are possible today and Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Susceptible vegetation may be impacted.

Today, highs will be in the mid 50s and sunny skies, the weather service reported. Winds from the northwest will gust as high as 28 mph throughout the day.

Temps will drop to 33 overnight, with mostly clear skies. Small chances for showers move into the area near the end of the week.

The forecast for the week:

Today: Areas of frost before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 55. West northwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Northwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. North northwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57.