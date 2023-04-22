Following a Friday night freeze warning, a freeze watch is in effect overnight Saturday into Sunday. Widespread frost is expected after 3 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service advises residents to take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes, they should be wrapped, drained or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Today will be partly sunny and breezy, with a high near 48 and wind gusts as high as 28 mph. Tonight will be mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing and a low around 27. Sunday will be sunny, with a high near 55.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Widespread frost after 3 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 27. North northwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday: Widespread frost before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 55. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. North northeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Monday: A 20% chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. South southeast wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.

Monday night: A chance of showers, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Southeast wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. East wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. East wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. East wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. East southeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. South southeast wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. South wind 13 to 17 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.