Forecast: Frost expected overnight

Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradual clearing during the afternoon, with a high near 55. North wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Widespread frost, mainly after 4 a.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 31. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Widespread frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 44. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 71.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy.

Tuesday night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 61.