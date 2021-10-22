Forecast: Frost this morning, rain this weekend

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see patchy frost this morning before 9 a.m.

This afternoon will have a high of 59 with sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service. Tonight, temps drop into the lower 40s with mostly clear skies.

Rain moves into the area Saturday night continuing through Sunday night.

The upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Patchy frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. East wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. East wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday night: A chance of showers before 10 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.