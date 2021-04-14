Forecast: Frost, wind and some rain this week

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see frost early this morning yet again.

Today, highs will be in the lower 50s with mostly sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will have a low of 33, with north winds.

Frost moves into the area again after 3 a.m.

Chances for showers begin Thursday night and continuing through Friday.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Widespread frost before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 52. North northwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Areas of frost after 3 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 33. North wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Thursday: Widespread frost, mainly before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 57. North wind 6 to 8 mph.

Thursday night: A 20% chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.