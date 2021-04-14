 Skip to main content
Forecast: Frost, wind and some rain this week
20210414_new_weather

A runner jogs toward Council Bluffs via the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

 Staff photo/Joe Shearer

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see frost early this morning yet again.

Today, highs will be in the lower 50s with mostly sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will have a low of 33, with north winds.

Frost moves into the area again after 3 a.m.

Chances for showers begin Thursday night and continuing through Friday.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Widespread frost before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 52. North northwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Areas of frost after 3 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 33. North wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Thursday: Widespread frost, mainly before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 57. North wind 6 to 8 mph.

Thursday night: A 20% chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Friday: A 40% chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 52. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday night: A 30% chance of showers, mainly before 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 39.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Sunday: Areas of frost before 7 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

