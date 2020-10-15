Forecast: Frosty mornings, highs in the 50s and 60s

Frigid mornings are on the way for the metro area.

The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska warned Friday morning “will see a good chances for frost or freeze across much of our area,” with lows ranging from 29 to 34.

The high today is around 55, with winds 10-13 mph and gusts of 20 mph possible. The low tonight is 36.

Friday brings a high of 57 with winds up to 13 mph. The low Friday is around 44.

“The weekend will be more of the same — dry and cool,” the weather service said, with highs in the 50s and 60s on Sunday. “Sunday morning will be another shot of cold as another front passes through.”

Some areas could see snow on Sunday, with no accumulation expected.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 55. Northwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Light west wind.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 57. West/northwest wind 5 to 13 mph.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.