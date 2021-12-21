 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Wahl Optical
top story

Forecast: Good temperatures in store for area this week

After some frigid temps the past few days, warmer temps are on their way, though wind is along for the ride.

The high today is around 42, according to the National Weather Service. And it gets better -- highs around 45, 54 and 52 are expected Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, respectively. Though wind could make it feel colder. The high on Christmas day is around 46.

Back to today -- temps will be in the 20s and 30s in the morning before the high hits in the afternoon. Wind speeds up to 28 mph are possible. The evening low is around 19, with wind up to 16 mph.

Wednesday's low is around 31, with daytime wind speeds up to 24 mph possible.

Here's the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 14 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 19. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

People are also reading…

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 45. South wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Christmas Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

White House addresses Omicron, Sen. Manchin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert