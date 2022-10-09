Forecast: Gorgeous fall day

Today will be sunny, with a high near 74, according to the National Weather Service. Tonight will be clear, with a low around 44.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 44. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m., then a slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 60.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 63.