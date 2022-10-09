 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Forecast: Gorgeous fall day

Today will be sunny, with a high near 74, according to the National Weather Service. Tonight will be clear, with a low around 44.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 44. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m., then a slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 60.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 63.

