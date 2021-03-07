 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forecast: Great way to end a beautiful weekend
0 comments
top story

Forecast: Great way to end a beautiful weekend

{{featured_button_text}}

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area is ending the weekend on a high note with warm temps and clear skies.

Today will be sunny with a high of 70, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Winds from the south will increase through the day with gusts as high as 33 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight, lows will be in the 40s with mostly clear skies.

The upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. South wind 7 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. South wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Wednesday: A chance of showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Wednesday night: A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate passes Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert