Forecast: Great way to end a beautiful weekend

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area is ending the weekend on a high note with warm temps and clear skies.

Today will be sunny with a high of 70, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Winds from the south will increase through the day with gusts as high as 33 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight, lows will be in the 40s with mostly clear skies.

The upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. South wind 7 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. South wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.