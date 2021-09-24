Forecast: Great weather continues in metro

Expect a few more days in the 70s before temperatures heat up early next week.

The high today is around 74, while the high Saturday is around 75, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. From there, the high will be 87 on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday before things cool down a bit.

There’s a chance of light rain today after 4 p.m., with wind speeds up to 25 mph possible. The low tonight is 46.

The weather service said Saturday could see winds up to 16 mph, while the low is 56. Sunday’s low is 60.

Mornings are set to remain cool, with temperatures hitting the 60s by 11 a.m. today and Saturday.

Here’s the forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A chance of sprinkles after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. South wind 7 to 16 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: A chance of sprinkles before 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 46. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.