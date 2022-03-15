Forecast: Great weather continues

Spring-like weather continues this week as we inch closer to, well, spring.

The high today is around 62, with sunny skies and mostly calm winds, according to the National Weather Service. Morning temps will be in the 20s and 30s. The evening low is around 39.

Wednesday brings a high around 70 with mostly sunny skies, and a low around 42. There’s a 20% chance of rain on Thursday.

The first day is spring is Sunday.

Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. South wind around 9 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. North wind 6 to 8 mph.

Thursday: A 20% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.

Sunday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy.

Monday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.

