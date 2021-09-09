 Skip to main content
Forecast: Great weather continues
Forecast: Great weather continues

Expect another somewhat cool morning ahead of a gorgeous afternoon and evening today.

The high is around 79, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid-50s in the morning before peaking in the 2 to 5 p.m. timeframe.

The low tonight is 59, with light winds.

Friday temps are expected to climb to around 85, with wind 8 to 10 mph and as fast as 17 mph. The low Friday is 66.

The forecast for the weekend currently features an 11-degree difference in highs for Saturday and Sunday. The high Saturday is 91, with a low around 65. The high on Sunday is 79, with a low of 64.

Here’s the full forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. South southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 91.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

