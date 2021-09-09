Forecast: Great weather continues

Expect another somewhat cool morning ahead of a gorgeous afternoon and evening today.
The high is around 79, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid-50s in the morning before peaking in the 2 to 5 p.m. timeframe.
The low tonight is 59, with light winds.
Friday temps are expected to climb to around 85, with wind 8 to 10 mph and as fast as 17 mph. The low Friday is 66.
The forecast for the weekend currently features an 11-degree difference in highs for Saturday and Sunday. The high Saturday is 91, with a low around 65. The high on Sunday is 79, with a low of 64.
Here’s the full forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. South southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 91.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Tuesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.