Forecast: Great weather in store for metro today, Thursday

High temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70s today and Thursday, while the heat will increase Friday and Saturday.

The high today is 79, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. The low tonight is 52.

Here’s the full forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. North northwest wind 5 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 61.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.