Forecast: Great weather today, Thursday

The high today is around 66, while temps could hit 70 on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Expect light winds today that gradually increase in speed, with sunny skies. Morning temps will be in the 40s, while the evening low is around 45.

The high Thursday is near 70, with a low of 42.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 66. Light west wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 70. West wind 3 to 6 mph.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 57.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.