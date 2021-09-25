 Skip to main content
Forecast: Great weekend in store for the metro
A string of pleasant weather continues this weekend.

Today the high will be around 76, with light winds, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Temperatures are expected to reach 71 degrees by 1 p.m. The morning will be in the 40s and 50s. The low tonight is 57.

Summer-like temps return on Sunday through Tuesday, with the high at 87 each day.

It’s supposed to hit 80 by 1 p.m. Sunday, with morning temps in the upper 50s and 60s. The low is 60 in the evening.

There’s a chance of rain Wednesday and Thursday.

Here’s the forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 76. Light west southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 57. South wind around 6 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 60.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

Monday night: Clear, with a low around 61.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

