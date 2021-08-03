Forecast: Haze in the metro area today

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see haze across the metro today.

Temps will climb into the mid 80s by this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will have mostly clear skies with a low of 61.

The weather service said to expect widespread smoke, which is affecting the northern and central Plains area.

Slight chances for rain move into the area Wednesday night.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 6 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. South southeast wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.

Wednesday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.