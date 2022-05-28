Forecast: Head outdoors and enjoy the weekend

As we head into Memorial Day weekend, today’s weather is on par for kicking off summer.

Today will be sunny, with a high near 86, according to the National Weather Service, though a south wind around 15 mph could gust as high as 24 mph at times.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Sunday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: A slight chance of thunderstorms before 7 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Wednesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Wednesday night: A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.