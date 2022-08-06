Forecast: Heat advisory in effect as heat index approaches 111

Today will be mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 101 and heat index values as high as 111, according to the National Weather Service.

A heat advisory is in effect from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday.

Tonight brings increasing clouds, with a low around 75. There is a 30% chance of rain, mainly after 1 a.m.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 101. Heat index values as high as 111. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 75. South wind 6 to 13 mph becoming east after midnight. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. South southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday night: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 65.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 94.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 95.