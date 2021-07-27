Forecast: Heat advisory now, relief from high temps this weekend

A heat advisory is in place for the Council Bluffs-Omaha area until 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

Today will be sunny with high in the mid 90s, but heat index values may be as high as 106, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, temps will drop down into the 70s with clear skies.

Heat index values could reach 109 on Wednesday with sunny skies. The area will see a break from the heat starting Friday when highs dip into the 80s.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 106. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. South wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Heat index values as high as 109. South southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Thursday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.